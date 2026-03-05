'Charak' trailer: Anjali Patil's film dives into superstition, human sacrifice
The trailer for Charak: Fear of Faith just dropped in Kolkata.
This film dives into superstition, faith, and rational thinking, all set around the centuries-old Charak festival—a ritual still practiced in parts of eastern India with deep devotion to Kali and Shiva.
Trailer shows shocking rituals and their modern parallels
You get a peek at some pretty intense rituals from the festival—think Tantric practices with skulls and even references to historic human sacrifices.
The story connects these old beliefs to modern issues, like a shocking 2024 case where a school official in Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed child sacrifice hoping for better academic results.
Team faced censorship issues
Directed by Shieladitya Moulik and produced by Sudipto Sen (of The Kerala Story), Charak stars Anjali Patil and Sahidur Rahaman.
The team faced pushback from censors over concerns it was against the Indian 'parampara,' but Sen says their goal is to question blind belief—without disrespecting anyone's faith.