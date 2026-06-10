Charan and Kapoor's 'Peddi' grosses ₹332.1cr worldwide in 6 days
Entertainment
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama Peddi is off to a flying start, making ₹332.1 crore globally within its first six days since releasing on Thursday last week.
'Peddi' posts 3rd-highest ₹51cr opening
Peddi scored the third-highest premiere collection ever for an Indian film with a massive ₹51 crore on day one.
Even after a slight dip to ₹9.65 crore on day six, the film kept strong momentum. Its Telugu version now joins the exclusive ₹150 crore share club (only 12 films have done this).
Plus, over 127,000 tickets were snapped up on Book My Show in just 24 hours, showing fans are still lining up for more!