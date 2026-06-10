Charan and Kapoor's 'Peddi' grosses ₹332.1cr worldwide in 6 days

'Peddi' posts 3rd-highest ₹51cr opening

Peddi scored the third-highest premiere collection ever for an Indian film with a massive ₹51 crore on day one.

Even after a slight dip to ₹9.65 crore on day six, the film kept strong momentum. Its Telugu version now joins the exclusive ₹150 crore share club (only 12 films have done this).

Plus, over 127,000 tickets were snapped up on Book My Show in just 24 hours, showing fans are still lining up for more!