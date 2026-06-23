Charan calls 'Dhurandhar' 'terrific' on OTT, fans ask which film
Entertainment
Telugu star Ram Charan recently called the Hindi hit Dhurandhar a "terrific film" after watching it on OTT, but fans are scratching their heads.
He had already praised Dhurandhar: The Revenge back in March when it hit theaters, so now everyone's wondering which movie he actually meant, or if he's just a big fan of both.
'Dhurandhar' franchise crosses ₹3,100cr, Singh stars
While fans debate Charan's comments, the Dhurandhar franchise is busy breaking box office records.
The original film pulled in ₹1,307 crore worldwide and its sequel made ₹1,800 crore, bringing the total to over ₹3,100 crore.
Ranveer Singh stars in both films and Aditya Dhar directs.