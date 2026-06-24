Charan hails Singh's 'Dhurandhar' films as 'phenomenal' at Republic Summit Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

Telugu star Ram Charan is seriously impressed with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar films, calling them "terrific" and "phenomenal" at the Republic Summit.

He shared that he watched Dhurandhar on OTT and loved how they connect people across India, especially with their focus on national integrity.

Charan even said, "It has brought the country together," and hopes more films like this are made.