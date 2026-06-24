Charan hails Singh's 'Dhurandhar' films as 'phenomenal' at Republic Summit
Entertainment
Telugu star Ram Charan is seriously impressed with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar films, calling them "terrific" and "phenomenal" at the Republic Summit.
He shared that he watched Dhurandhar on OTT and loved how they connect people across India, especially with their focus on national integrity.
Charan even said, "It has brought the country together," and hopes more films like this are made.
'Dhurandhar' franchise tops 3,100 cr
The Dhurandhar franchise has smashed records, earning over ₹3,100 crore globally. The second film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (March 2026), pulled in more than ₹1,800 crore, making it the second-biggest Hindi hit after Dangal.
The first film is directed by Aditya Dhar and you can catch them now on Netflix or JioHotstar.