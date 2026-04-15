Charan praises 'Dacoit': Sesh 'solid and memorable' and Thakur's depth
Entertainment
Ram Charan just showed some love for the new film Dacoit, calling Adivi Sesh's performance "solid and memorable" and praising Mrunal Thakur for bringing "great depth" to her role.
Dacoit is all about a convict out for revenge: classic thriller vibes.
'Dacoit' nets ₹41.69 cr worldwide
Even though Dacoit didn't exactly set the box office on fire, it still pulled in a respectable ₹41.69 crore worldwide.
The cast also features Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla. Fun fact: Sesh co-wrote the story!
Up next for Ram Charan is his film Peddi, hitting theaters April 30 this year.