Charan praises 'Dacoit': Sesh 'solid and memorable' and Thakur's depth

'Dacoit' nets ₹41.69 cr worldwide

Even though Dacoit didn't exactly set the box office on fire, it still pulled in a respectable ₹41.69 crore worldwide.

The cast also features Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla. Fun fact: Sesh co-wrote the story!

Up next for Ram Charan is his film Peddi, hitting theaters April 30 this year.