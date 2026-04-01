Charan transformed into a wrestler for 'Peddi' after training for over 16 months

Charan to undergo 3 'Peddi' transformations

Charan's days started at 4am with workouts blending weightlifting and functional movement.

He kept his calories between 1,800-2,500 depending on the day's intensity and even switched to a vegetarian diet during his Ayyappa Mala fasts, without skipping training.

The whole process was tightly coordinated through WhatsApp with his team to keep schedules on track.

Expect three big physical transformations in the film—with the last one kept as a surprise!