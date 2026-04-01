Charan transformed into a wrestler for 'Peddi' after training for over 16 months
Entertainment
For his next film Peddi, Ram Charan has totally transformed himself into a wrestler, training for over 16 months with coach Rakkesh R. Uddiyar.
His routine mixed old-school kushti drills, gada swings, and a carb-cycling diet, all to nail that authentic wrestler look.
Charan to undergo 3 'Peddi' transformations
Charan's days started at 4am with workouts blending weightlifting and functional movement.
He kept his calories between 1,800-2,500 depending on the day's intensity and even switched to a vegetarian diet during his Ayyappa Mala fasts, without skipping training.
The whole process was tightly coordinated through WhatsApp with his team to keep schedules on track.
Expect three big physical transformations in the film—with the last one kept as a surprise!