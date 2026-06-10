Charan's 'Peddi' earns ₹315cr while sparking creative criticism from audiences
Ram Charan's latest film, Peddi, is making big waves, both for its massive over ₹315 crore global earnings and the conversations it's sparked.
The sports-action drama sees Charan as a pehelwaan fighting for his community, and stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.
While fans are loving the action and energy, not everyone is happy with some of the creative choices.
Director Sana apologizes, promises 'Peddi' edits
Charan went through months of tough wrestling prep (and multiple injuries) to get into character, working with Telangana wrestlers and a Dangal coach.
But some viewers called out scenes showing non-consensual romantic gestures and objectification of Kapoor's character.
Director Buchi Babu Sana responded by apologizing publicly and promising edits to address these concerns, even as Peddi continues enjoying box office success.