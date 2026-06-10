Charan's 'Peddi' earns ₹315cr while sparking creative criticism from audiences Entertainment Jun 10, 2026

Ram Charan's latest film, Peddi, is making big waves, both for its massive over ₹315 crore global earnings and the conversations it's sparked.

The sports-action drama sees Charan as a pehelwaan fighting for his community, and stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

While fans are loving the action and energy, not everyone is happy with some of the creative choices.