Charan's 'Peddi' trimmed to 3h5m debuts on Netflix July 9
Entertainment
Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi is landing on Netflix on July 9.
The streaming cut is trimmed down to three hours and five minutes (a bit shorter than the theatrical version), which has fans curious about what's changed for its digital debut.
'Peddi' depicts tribal athlete's para-athlete journey
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi follows a tribal athlete who fights through prejudice, loss, and injury to become a para-athlete, bringing pride to his village and sparking change in grassroots sports.
Alongside Charan, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani.
With music by A.R. Rahman and strong box office numbers in South India, its Netflix release is set to reach an even bigger crowd.