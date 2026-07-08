Charan's 'Peddi' trimmed to 3h5m debuts on Netflix July 9

'Peddi' depicts tribal athlete's para-athlete journey

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi follows a tribal athlete who fights through prejudice, loss, and injury to become a para-athlete, bringing pride to his village and sparking change in grassroots sports.

Alongside Charan, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani.

With music by A.R. Rahman and strong box office numbers in South India, its Netflix release is set to reach an even bigger crowd.