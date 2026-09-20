Charles Spencer backs both princes 'Swan song: Diana, My Sister'
Entertainment
Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, opened up about the ongoing tension between Princes William and Harry.
In a BBC interview ahead of his new book Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, he made it clear he supports both nephews equally, hoping to shut down rumors that he's taking sides.
Charles Spencer expresses hope for reconciliation
Spencer shared that he genuinely hopes the brothers can make amends, though he admits it's complicated.
"I hope one day it's resolved," he said.
Spencer defends book amid Palace dispute
His upcoming book dives into family dynamics and King Charles's reaction after Diana passed away.
After some excerpts came out, Buckingham Palace responded that they remember things differently, but Spencer stands by his account and says the book is ultimately a tribute to Diana.