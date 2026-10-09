Charlie Cox launches 'Save Daredevil' campaign again! 

Cox added, "We don't want to invite the wrath of the 'Save Daredevil' people."

The "Save Daredevil" campaign was started in 2018 after Netflix canceled its original Daredevil series after three seasons.

The show was then revived last year as Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, with Cox reprising his role as lawyer/vigilante Matt Murdock.

With the titular character openly calling out the relaunch of the campaign, fans are sure to get a morale boost.