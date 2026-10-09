Charlie Cox launches 'Save Daredevil' campaign again!
What's the story
Actor Charlie Cox, who plays the titular role in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, recently acknowledged the "Save Daredevil" fan campaign during a panel discussion at New York Comic Con. The show was announced to end after its third season last month. While teasing the final season with his co-stars, Cox humorously responded to a mention of the show's impending conclusion by saying he expects the "Save Daredevil" campaign will be gearing up for round two.
Fan response
What is the 'Save Daredevil' campaign?
Cox added, "We don't want to invite the wrath of the 'Save Daredevil' people."
The "Save Daredevil" campaign was started in 2018 after Netflix canceled its original Daredevil series after three seasons.
The show was then revived last year as Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, with Cox reprising his role as lawyer/vigilante Matt Murdock.
With the titular character openly calling out the relaunch of the campaign, fans are sure to get a morale boost.
Show's future
Cast and cameos in season 3
Last month, Deadline confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will conclude after its third season. The final season has already been filmed and is scheduled for a 2027 release.
The cast includes Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Wilson Bethel as Bullseye.
Season 3 will also feature a Defenders reunion with cameos from Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, and Finn Jones as Danny Rand/Iron Fist.