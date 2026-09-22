'Daredevil: Born Again' set to end with Season 3

Originally, Cox played the blind hero in Netflix's Daredevil, which ran for three seasons from 2015-2018.

It was the first entry into the street-level Marvel universe on Netflix that also gave rise to spinoffs like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

Disney+ (JioHotstar) revived it as Daredevil: Born Again in 2025 with several original cast members, including Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), and Wilson Bethel (Bullseye).