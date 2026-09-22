'Daredevil: Born Again' set to end with Season 3
What's the story
Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, starring Charlie Cox as the blind lawyer-turned-vigilante, will conclude with its upcoming third season. The final season has already been filmed and is set to premiere in 2027, Variety reported. The showrunner and co-creator Dario Scardapane has also departed from the series, which is currently in post-production.
Show revival
'Born Again' is reboot of Netflix's 'Daredevil'
Originally, Cox played the blind hero in Netflix's Daredevil, which ran for three seasons from 2015-2018.
It was the first entry into the street-level Marvel universe on Netflix that also gave rise to spinoffs like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.
Disney+ (JioHotstar) revived it as Daredevil: Born Again in 2025 with several original cast members, including Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), and Wilson Bethel (Bullseye).
Cast reunions
Where did Season 2 leave the show?
The second season of Born Again started reuniting the cast from Netflix's Defenders, including Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones and Mike Colter as her lover Luke Cage.
Paparazzi photos during Season 3 production also revealed Finn Jones returning as Danny Rand/Iron Fist.
They are likely to join forces again against Kingpin, who has lost his position as New York City's mayor.
Meanwhile, Daredevil is imprisoned, and his identity was revealed following the Season 2 finale.