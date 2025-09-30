Charlie Hunnam's 'gentle monster' comment sparks backlash ahead of 'Monster'
Charlie Hunnam is catching heat for calling serial killer Ed Gein "one of the more gentle monsters" in a recent Variety interview.
Many feel this downplays Gein's horrific crimes, and the timing has people talking—Netflix drops Monster: The Ed Gein Story on October 3, 2025.
Is this the right approach to take?
Hunnam says he wanted to show the human side of Gein, explaining, "Because as despicable as Ed was in his acts, I wanted to find the human in there."
Some viewers worry this could glamorize a notorious killer. A scene showing Hunnam shirtless and interacting with a corpse has only added to concerns.
Gein's crimes and their impact
Gein was arrested back in 1957 after police found human remains at his Wisconsin home.
His crimes inspired famous horror villains like Norman Bates and Leatherface.
The new series aims to dig into why society is so fascinated by true crime stories like his.