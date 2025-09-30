Next Article
Madras HC asks Sony Music to reveal profits from songs
Entertainment
The Madras High Court has asked Sony Music to share a full breakdown of how much they've made from using legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja's music.
This comes after Ilaiyaraaja filed a lawsuit, saying his songs were used without proper permission.
Sony has until October 22, 2025, to hand over the numbers.
Case also involves other companies
Ilaiyaraaja's case also calls out Echo Recording Company and Oriental Records for allegedly profiting off his work without OK'ing it with him first.
Some observers say the court's move could help ensure artists get fair credit (and payment) for their creations, and may set an example for how musicians' rights are protected in future disputes.