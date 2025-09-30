Next Article
Singer Lola Young cancels tour after collapsing on stage
Lola Young, the 24-year-old British singer-songwriter, has called off her upcoming UK and North American tour dates after collapsing on stage at New York's All Things Go Music Festival.
She shared the news on Instagram, apologized to fans, and promised ticket refunds—saying she needs time to work on herself and come back stronger.
The canceled shows and her mental health struggles
The canceled shows include a UK run set for October and over 20 North American gigs.
Lola has been open about her battles with addiction and mental health, having recently pulled out of other performances too.
After the incident, she reassured everyone she's "doing OK now" and asked for kindness online while she recovers: "To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off."