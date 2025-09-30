Next Article
Kannada filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu duped of ₹4.2L
Entertainment
Kannada filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu lost ₹4.2 lakh to a conman who tricked him by pretending to buy Telugu dubbing rights for his film Rakta Kashmira.
The scammer, Naveen Kumar, got hold of Babu's Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details through this fake deal and used them to transfer money out of his account.
Police are investigating the case
Babu realized something was wrong after getting transaction alerts from his bank. He reported it right away, and now the Yeshwanthpura Police are investigating—tracking the money trail and looking into how Kumar managed to pull off the identity theft using fake documents.
The police are tracing the money trail as part of their investigation.