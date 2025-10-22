Charlie Puth announces he's going to be a dad

'Changes' is part of his upcoming album

The reveal comes right as Puth released his new music video, "Changes," which features sweet glimpses of his life with Brooke—including a moment where he gently touches her belly.

The song is part of his upcoming album "Whatever's Clever!" dropping March 6, 2026.

Fun fact: Charlie and Brooke have known each other since they were kids, started dating in 2022, and got married in September 2024.