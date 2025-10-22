Next Article
Charlie Puth announces he's going to be a dad
Charlie Puth just shared some big news—he and his wife, Brooke Sansone, are expecting their first child together.
He made the announcement on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, keeping the baby's gender a secret but saying, "I hope baby likes music because it's the only thing I'm good at."
'Changes' is part of his upcoming album
The reveal comes right as Puth released his new music video, "Changes," which features sweet glimpses of his life with Brooke—including a moment where he gently touches her belly.
The song is part of his upcoming album "Whatever's Clever!" dropping March 6, 2026.
Fun fact: Charlie and Brooke have known each other since they were kids, started dating in 2022, and got married in September 2024.