'Kaal Trighori': Arbaaz-Rituparna's film motion poster out
Entertainment
The first look at Kaal Trighori is out, showing Arbaaz Khan and Rituparna Sengupta in a supernatural thriller that blends ancient legends, cosmic events, and Indian folklore.
The motion poster teases a mysterious story with the tagline "Unfolding the legend of the century," plus a cryptic line: "When Reality begins to blur... fear takes a new form."
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by Nitin Vaidya and produced by Shirish Vaidya, Nitin Ghataliya, and Mansukh Talsaniya, the film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Aditya Srivastava, Rajesh Sharma, and Mugdha Godse.
Kaal Trighori is set to hit theaters on November 14, 2025. The makers promise a fresh mix of mythology and emotion for something truly different on the big screen.