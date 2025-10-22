'Kaal Trighori': Arbaaz-Rituparna's film motion poster out Entertainment Oct 22, 2025

The first look at Kaal Trighori is out, showing Arbaaz Khan and Rituparna Sengupta in a supernatural thriller that blends ancient legends, cosmic events, and Indian folklore.

The motion poster teases a mysterious story with the tagline "Unfolding the legend of the century," plus a cryptic line: "When Reality begins to blur... fear takes a new form."