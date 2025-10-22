Next Article
'Mastiii 4': Cast, plot, release date, trailer
Entertainment
The Masti franchise is back with Mastiii 4, releasing in Indian theaters on November 21, 2025.
Directed and written by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film brings together Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and features Shreya Sharma, Ruhi Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi.
Top studios like Zee Studios and Balaji Telefilms are backing the project.
What to expect from the movie?
Mastiii 4 mixes the classic trio's fun chemistry with fresh faces and wild new settings—including shoots in England.
Expect energetic music, the franchise's signature chaotic humor, and appearances from stars like Arshad Warsi and Jeetendra.
With a trailer on the way, this one's shaping up to be a comedy highlight for late 2025!