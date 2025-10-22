Ilaiyaraaja copyright case: Sony Music refuses to reveal revenue details

Sony Music Entertainment India Private Limited refused to share the statement of accounts regarding the revenue earned through "commercial exploitation" of songs composed by legendary musician R Ilaiyaraaja for certain movies. The company, on Wednesday, cited confidentiality over commercial information from platforms like Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify as the reason for withholding these details. The dispute is currently being heard in the Madras High Court .

Legal proceedings Ilaiyaraaja entitled to commercial information only if...: Sony Music During the court hearing, senior counsel Vijay Narayan representing Sony Music said that Ilaiyaraaja would be entitled to such commercial information only if he establishes his legal right over the songs composed by him after receiving due remuneration from film producers. On the contrary, senior counsel S. Prabakaran representing Ilaiyaraaja insisted that Sony Music should be directed to disclose these details.

Legal argument Supreme Court has issued notice to Ilaiyaraaja Prabakaran argued that the Supreme Court had repeatedly deprecated the practice of submitting information in sealed covers. He insisted on the need for transparency from Sony Music. However, Justice N Senthilkumar decided against opening the sealed cover as Narayan informed him that Sony Music had approached the Supreme Court last week seeking transfer of Ilaiyaraaja's suit from Madras High Court to Bombay High Court.

Counterclaims Background of the case Sony Music had filed a civil suit in Bombay High Court in 2021, declaring itself as the copyright holder of songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja for certain films. The suit sought to restrain the composer from claiming any commercial rights over these songs. In response, Ilaiyaraaja filed a counter-suit at the Madras High Court seeking the opposite prayers after four years.