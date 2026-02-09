Charlie Puth sings national anthem at Super Bowl
Charlie Puth took center stage at Super Bowl LX, playing the keyboard and singing the national anthem before the Patriots faced the Seahawks.
He's called "The Star-Spangled Banner" both "one of the most beautiful pieces of music" and "the hardest to sing"—and honestly, that pressure is real.
Here's how he landed the gig
As an audition to be considered for the anthem slot (the anthem spans a huge vocal range), Puth recorded a Rhodes piano demo and sent it to Roc Nation.
He was told Jay-Z "loved it," and the demo got to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Puth joins a legendary list
This year's lineup was stacked—Green Day opened, Brandi Carlile sang "America the Beautiful," Coco Jones performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Bad Bunny rocked halftime.
Puth now joins a list that includes legends like Whitney Houston and Jon Batiste.