'Chatha Pacha' teaser: WWE-style wrestling chaos in Fort Kochi Entertainment Jan 05, 2026

The teaser for Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies was released, and it's a wild ride into WWE-style wrestling set right in Fort Kochi.

In under a minute, you get a taste of all the action—misfits with big egos, masked fighters, and plenty of club rivalries where loyalty is put to the test.