'Chatha Pacha' teaser: WWE-style wrestling chaos in Fort Kochi
The teaser for Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies was released, and it's a wild ride into WWE-style wrestling set right in Fort Kochi.
In under a minute, you get a taste of all the action—misfits with big egos, masked fighters, and plenty of club rivalries where loyalty is put to the test.
Meet the rowdy crew
You'll spot Arjun Ashokan as Savio "Loco Lobo," Roshan Mathew as Vetri, plus Vishak Nair as Cherian and Ishan Shoukath.
The film promises comedy, heartwarming moments, and some tough survival challenges.
Coming soon—In 5 languages
Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, Chatha Pacha hits theaters January 22, 2026 across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
With music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and production from Reel World Entertainment & Mammootty Kampany, it's set to be a colorful watch.
Packed with talent behind the scenes
The crew is stacked: Anend C. Chandran handles cinematography; Sanoop Thykoodam wrote the screenplay; Kalai Kingson brings the stunts; Praveen Prabhakar edits; plus Siddique and Lakshmi Menon join the supporting cast.