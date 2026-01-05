Next Article
'MasterChef India' Season 9 is here: What to expect
Entertainment
MasterChef India is back for its ninth season, premiering this Monday at 9pm on Sony TV.
The show returns to its classic audition format, where everyday home cooks battle it out for the top spot.
This year's theme, "Pride of India," brings the tagline "Desh Front Foot Par Chal Raha Hai," celebrating flavors from all over the country.
Who's judging?
The familiar trio—Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur—are back as judges.
Khanna loves highlighting food's roots, Brar brings a fresh spin on regional dishes, and Kapur is all about perfect cooking technique.
Expect intense cook-offs and some heartfelt family stories along the way.