'MasterChef India' Season 9 is here: What to expect Entertainment Jan 05, 2026

MasterChef India is back for its ninth season, premiering this Monday at 9pm on Sony TV.

The show returns to its classic audition format, where everyday home cooks battle it out for the top spot.

This year's theme, "Pride of India," brings the tagline "Desh Front Foot Par Chal Raha Hai," celebrating flavors from all over the country.