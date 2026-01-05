Veteran Malayalam actor Punnapra Appachan passes away at 77

A look back at his journey

Hailing from Punnapra in Alappuzha, Appachan made his debut in Othenante Makan and quickly became known for sharing the screen with legends like Prem Nazir and Sathyan.

Over five decades, he appeared in hundreds of supporting roles—think films like Panchavankaadu, Kanyakumari, Shakthi, and Kolilakkam.

Even in his later years, he worked alongside both veteran stars and newer faces, leaving a lasting mark on Malayalam cinema.