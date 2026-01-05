Next Article
Veteran Malayalam actor Punnapra Appachan passes away at 77
Punnapra Appachan, a familiar face in Malayalam cinema, passed away on Monday at age 77 in Alappuzha.
He was being treated for a head injury after a fall when he died.
The news has saddened the film community, with Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offering condolences.
A look back at his journey
Hailing from Punnapra in Alappuzha, Appachan made his debut in Othenante Makan and quickly became known for sharing the screen with legends like Prem Nazir and Sathyan.
Over five decades, he appeared in hundreds of supporting roles—think films like Panchavankaadu, Kanyakumari, Shakthi, and Kolilakkam.
Even in his later years, he worked alongside both veteran stars and newer faces, leaving a lasting mark on Malayalam cinema.