Chatterjee announces West Bengal artists' statewide health care program
The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists's Forum just rolled out a new health care program for its members and employees.
Announced by actor Prosenjit Chatterjee during Uttam Kumar's birth centenary year, the initiative aims to make medical support and wellness more accessible for film artists and their families across the state.
Forum members get discounts, ₹30,000 fund
Members get discounts on medicines, diagnostic tests, radiology services, health packages, and even home delivery facilities.
The Forum is also setting up special health camps and has created a ₹30,000 healthcare assistance fund to help out during medical crises.
As General Secretary Shantilal Mukherjee put it, this is a big step toward ensuring the health and well-being of our members, while also honoring Uttam Kumar's legacy.