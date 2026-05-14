Chatterjee announces West Bengal artists' statewide health care program

Forum members get discounts, ₹30,000 fund

Members get discounts on medicines, diagnostic tests, radiology services, health packages, and even home delivery facilities.

The Forum is also setting up special health camps and has created a ₹30,000 healthcare assistance fund to help out during medical crises.

As General Secretary Shantilal Mukherjee put it, this is a big step toward ensuring the health and well-being of our members, while also honoring Uttam Kumar's legacy.