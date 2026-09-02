Chaturvedi confirms 'Hanuman Ansh' sequel after 54cr India success
Hanuman Ansh, the spiritual drama about Neem Karoli Baba, has become a surprise box office hit since its August 7 release, earning over ₹54 crore in India.
Director Vishal Chaturvedi just confirmed a sequel, picking up where the first film left off and promising more of Neem Karoli Baba's story.
Sequel examines Neem Karoli Baba locales
Chaturvedi shared that the next film will explore important moments from Neem Karoli Baba's life, especially his ties to Firozabad, Agra, and Mathura.
Shobhinaw Satyaa essays the role of Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh, and the film also stars Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, and Vihaan Shedge in key roles.
'Hanuman Ansh' rose 10L to 12.75cr
Though Hanuman Ansh started slow with only ₹10 lakh on day one, it gained momentum fast, scoring its highest single-day collection of ₹12.75 crore on day 24.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut called it a satsang, encouraging people to watch for its uplifting message.