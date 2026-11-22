Chaturvedi says industry ignored 'Hanuman Ansh' despite 2cr film's 400cr
Director Vishal Chaturvedi is feeling let down by the film industry after his movie Hanuman Ansh, made for just ₹2 crore, pulled in over ₹400 crore since its August 7 release.
Despite this massive win, he shared that no prominent production houses have acknowledged the achievement.
Audiences embrace 'Hanuman Ansh' spiritual story
While the industry stayed quiet, viewers have embraced Hanuman Ansh for its heartfelt story about Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual journey and its focus on love and service.
Chaturvedi pointed out that audience support now matters more than ever.
The film, based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, will be streaming on Sony LIV from November 2.