Chaturvedi's 'Hanuman Ansh' becomes 3rd-biggest Hindi hit of 2026
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, just pulled off something impressive. It's now the third-biggest Hindi hit of 2026.
Even after its theater count dropped from 350 to barely a few dozen thanks to new releases like Toxic and Awarapan 2, the movie kept drawing crowds and racked up strong box office numbers.
'Hanuman Ansh' Sona cites motivational line
Co-producer Ragini Sona shared that the crew leaned on a motivational line from their own film to stay positive through tough times.
She also mentioned they didn't get caught up in rivalry talk with Toxic. Their focus was just on telling their story.
The film, inspired by Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, stars Shobhinaw Satyaa.