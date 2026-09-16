Chaturvedi's 'Hanuman Ansh' crosses ₹290cr worldwide in 40 days
Entertainment
Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh is quietly turning into a box office hit. After a slow start since its September 11 release, the spiritual drama has picked up major momentum, crossing ₹290 crore worldwide in just 40 days.
Now, it's set to break the ₹300 crore barrier, thanks to strong word-of-mouth and steady audience support.
'Hanuman Ansh' day 40 India ₹8.25cr
On day 40 alone, Hanuman Ansh earned ₹8.25 crore in India, bringing its total Indian net to ₹231.13 crore and domestic gross to ₹272.90 crore.
Overseas fans added another ₹2 crore, pushing the global total to ₹291.40 crore so far.
Consistent crowds, especially for afternoon and evening shows, show that this film is still going strong at theaters!