Chaturvedi's 'Hanuman Ansh' earns over ₹460cr after 28-day tour
Hanuman Ansh started out as an underdog, struggling against big movies like Spider-Man.
But director Vishal Chaturvedi didn't give up. Instead, he spent 28 days traveling across India, visiting theaters and temples to personally promote the film.
Thanks to his hands-on approach, the movie expanded from just 25 to over 200 theaters and ended up earning more than ₹460 crore.
'Hanuman Ansh' ₹1.7cr debuts on SonyLIV
Made for only ₹1.7 crore, Hanuman Ansh tells the heartfelt story of Baba Neem Karoli and quickly went viral for its emotional impact.
After winning over theater audiences, it made its OTT debut on Friday on SonyLIV.
The film's Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati versions will stream on Netflix, showing how far a passionate project can go when it truly connects with people.