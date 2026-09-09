Chaturvedi's 'Hanuman Ansh' grosses ₹169.20cr in India in 33 days
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a spiritual drama inspired by Neem Karoli Baba and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, has quietly become a blockbuster.
In just 33 days, it's made ₹169.20 crore in India, even though it stars lesser-known actors like Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge.
Made on ₹2cr budget
Made on a shoestring budget of ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh started off slow with just over ₹1.08 crore in its first week.
But word-of-mouth kicked in big time: by week four, it pulled in ₹61 crore, followed by another ₹49.25 crore during its fifth weekend, making its earnings more than 70 times what it cost to make!