Chaudhary's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' poster praised by Akhtar

Abhishek Chaudhary, a Berlin-based product designer, is turning heads online with his minimalist takes on Bollywood movie posters.

Instead of focusing on film stars, he highlights the story's core moments, so much so that director Zoya Akhtar praised his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara poster and asked for a print.

For Chaudhary, this recognition from someone he admires deeply was especially meaningful.