Chaudhary's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' poster praised by Akhtar
Abhishek Chaudhary, a Berlin-based product designer, is turning heads online with his minimalist takes on Bollywood movie posters.
Instead of focusing on film stars, he highlights the story's core moments, so much so that director Zoya Akhtar praised his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara poster and asked for a print.
For Chaudhary, this recognition from someone he admires deeply was especially meaningful.
Chaudhary creates quirky minimalist Bollywood posters
Blending his fine arts background with digital tools like Procreate and Illustrator, Chaudhary adds quirky touches: think Shah Rukh Khan riding an upside-down horse in Baazigar to show the character's daring side.
He's made over 10 posters so far and isn't stopping anytime soon.
As he puts it, the positive response from people who have seen his work is what keeps him going, showing just how much the positive response fuels his passion for celebrating Indian cinema in new ways.