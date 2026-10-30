Chauhan hit by stray bullet near Shroff, pursues vlogging career
Umesh Chauhan, who was accidentally hit by a stray bullet while shooting content for his vlogging channel when the firing occurred near Tiger Shroff, is now set on becoming a full-time vlogger.
After leaving Mumbai's KEM Hospital this week, he's focusing on growing and monetizing his Facebook and YouTube channels, a dream reignited by the support he received from Shroff's family during recovery.
Chauhan eyes monetization with Shroff support
Chauhan had been vlogging about travel, food, and lifestyle for years but paused to handle family responsibilities.
The recent incident changed his outlook, and with his channels nearly ready for monetization (and encouragement from the Shroff family), he feels ready to chase his passion.
As Chauhan puts it, "I want to turn my passion into a full-time career."