Chauhan, 'Mahabharat' actor, challenges Shah to contest over 'dimagi naxal'
Entertainment
Gajendra Chauhan, known as a Mahabharat actor, has publicly challenged Naseeruddin Shah to run in elections.
This comes after Shah called himself a dimagi naxal while criticizing the government's response to student protests, a comment that Chauhan says disrespects the country and should face legal action.
Chauhan vows to defeat Shah
Chauhan, who supports the BJP, questioned why Shah doesn't take his views to the ballot box.
Confidently, he said he will defeat him in elections and if he feels so strongly about it, why doesn't he come out and fight?
He also accused Shah of hurting his own reputation with these remarks and urged that his statements be addressed legally.