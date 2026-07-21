Chauhan stopped judging singing reality shows over auto-tune and Melodyne
Sunidhi Chauhan, the popular Bollywood singer, recently shared why she chose to stop judging singing reality shows.
On Shekhar Suman's chat show, she said it just didn't feel right for her anymore, mainly because these shows now rely too much on Auto-Tune and editing tools like Melodyne.
In her words, "Mujhe laga ki yeh meri jagah nahin hai," pointing to a loss of realness in performances.
Chauhan: production and reality TV blurred
Chauhan also mentioned that the thin line between music production and reality television had started to blur, which made her uncomfortable with staying on these platforms.
Despite these challenges, she feels grateful for all the love and respect from fans: "Main bahut luckyhoon... sirf pyaar hi nahin, samman bhi dete hain."
If you want to hear more of her thoughts, the full episode is up on YouTube.