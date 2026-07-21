Chauhan stopped judging singing reality shows over auto-tune and Melodyne

Sunidhi Chauhan, the popular Bollywood singer, recently shared why she chose to stop judging singing reality shows.

On Shekhar Suman's chat show, she said it just didn't feel right for her anymore, mainly because these shows now rely too much on Auto-Tune and editing tools like Melodyne.

In her words, "Mujhe laga ki yeh meri jagah nahin hai," pointing to a loss of realness in performances.