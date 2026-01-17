'Cheekatilo' trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala hunts serial killer in gripping thriller Entertainment Jan 17, 2026

Prime Video just dropped the trailer for "Cheekatilo," where Sobhita Dhulipala plays Sandhya, a true-crime podcaster on a mission.

The movie will stream on Prime Video on January 23, 2026.

In the trailer, Sandhya digs into her friend's murder and stumbles onto chilling secrets tied to an old serial killer case.

Directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by D Suresh Babu, the film also features Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, and more.