Chef Damodharan dies at 72 after battling health issues
Entertainment
Chef Damodharan, or Chef Damu as most knew him, passed away at 72 after battling health issues.
Best known for judging Cooku with Comali, he explained in a video why he missed the final stages.
From dishwasher to Padma Shri
Starting out as a dishwasher, Chef Damu became the first Indian chef to earn a Ph.D. in hotel management from the University of Madras.
He set a Guinness World Record, received the Padma Shri, and won hearts by mixing humor with cooking, making him an unforgettable figure on Tamil TV.