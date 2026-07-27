Chennai police stop 'Jana Nayagan' morning show over underage viewers
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's new film, Jana Nayagan, ran into trouble in Chennai when police stopped a morning show at PVR Ampa Mall after spotting kids in the audience, despite its adults-only rating.
Parents with minors were asked to leave and got refunds, and the movie continued after about an hour.
CBFC gave 'Jana Nayagan' an A
Other screenings at PVR Grand Mall faced similar interruptions for the same reason.
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final film before shifting full-time to politics and has been a box office hit, even after an HD leak before its July 23 release.
The CBFC gave it an A certificate following cuts to violent scenes and political references, so only adults are allowed in multiplexes; enforcement has been stricter in Chennai compared to smaller towns.