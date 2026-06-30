Chennai 'Tirupparankundram Files' screening canceled after protest despite police approval
Entertainment
The documentary Tirupparankundram Files was set to screen in Chennai but was canceled at the last minute after Hindu Munnani members showed up and protested, even though the event had police approval.
The screening, organized by the Tamil Nadu Digital Journalists Association, drew names such as former MLAs Karunas and Thamimun Ansari, and actor Sathyaraj.
Director Thavam says police did nothing
Director Thavam said police were on site but did not step in to calm things down, which led to the cancelation.
The film itself explores local history and how communities, Hindus and Muslims, share traditions.
Karunas pointed out that the documentary has been online without controversy and plans to ask state officials for action against those stirring up trouble.