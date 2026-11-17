Chennai to frame POCSO charges November 20 against R. Veeramani
Big update from Chennai: R. Veeramani, who owns Gem Granites, and his drivers are set to have charges officially framed against them on November 20 in a POCSO case.
This follows a 720-page charge sheet filed last week, detailing alleged offenses against a 14-year-old girl and listing 40 witnesses.
Tamil Nadu SIT probes 9 complaints
The case began after the victim's mother filed a complaint in September.
In response, Tamil Nadu police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to dig deeper, not just into this incident but also similar complaints involving nine victims.
Now, Veeramani and his drivers face serious charges under the IPC, POCSO Act, and SC/ST Act as the court moves things forward quickly given how serious these allegations are.