Chennai transgender community backs 'Dorothy' and praises Subbaraj for realism
Dorothy, a new Tamil film about transgender experiences, has been getting some heat online since its release on September 25.
But members of the Chennai transgender community are standing by it, saying the backlash comes from misunderstandings and praising director Karthik Subbaraj for bringing their real stories to the screen.
Transwomen see themselves in 'Dorothy'
Kalaimamani Sudha, a transwoman, Dorothy an "eye opener," saying its storytelling is a big step up from older films.
Others, like Vaishnavi, a transwoman, and Meghna, a transwoman, say they see themselves in the characters, especially when it comes to struggles with identity.
The community hopes people watch with an open mind, learn to separate gender from sexual orientation, and use Dorothy as a chance to build empathy and understanding.