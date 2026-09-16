Chennai's Maya Kannan Janmashtami Contest 2026 features over 1,000 children
Chennai just wrapped up the Maya Kannan Janmashtami Contest 2026, where over 1,000 kids (ages three to eight) dressed up as Krishna or Radha and wowed everyone with dances, songs, and slokas.
The big winners were celebrated in style at a lively ceremony at A.M. Jain College Auditorium.
Chennai contest winners named, sponsors listed
The Chennai winners are Harnitha Shree, Laasya Pradeep, Avanthikaa Bala Vinoth, Rishyan Harit, Varun Krishnan, Makshita B. V. Swastika, S. Vidhuna, Shraddha Srinivasan, Ramaraghav, Himansh, D. Harish, Joshvikaa S. A. Krisshia, and R. Diya, cheered on by special guests like P. Suresh Chand Chordia, member, Management Committee, A.M. Jain Educational Institutions.
The event got a boost from sponsors like Gopuram Turmeric Powder and Kumkum, and Dheepam Lamp Oil, with cool gifts from Hilaptop.com and more, making it a fun celebration of young talent and tradition.