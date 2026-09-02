Chenthi Anil granted bail after blocking CM V.D. Satheesan's vehicle
Entertainment
Chenthi Anil, a former member of the District Congress Committee, was granted bail after he and other party workers blocked Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan's vehicle last week.
Their protest was over the chief minister skipping a community event, which sparked some serious pushback.
Congress expels Chenthi Anil
The court says Anil must cooperate with police, show up when called, and should not repeat similar offenses in the future.
After the incident, police registered a case against him and others, and he has now been expelled from the Congress party.