Cher returns to Met Gala wearing Burberry at 79
Cher made a stylish comeback to the Met Gala on May 5, 2026, after a 2019 Met Gala appearance inside the event.
At 79, she turned heads in a black silk tulle dress with a leather corset belt and a crystal-covered cropped jacket by Burberry.
Chatting with Vogue's Lala Anthony, Cher looked back at her unforgettable first Met Gala in 1974, when her sheer Bob Mackie jumpsuit caused quite the buzz.
Cher has attended 4 Met Galas
Cher has attended the Met Gala four times, always making an impact: her bold 1974 look even inspired Kim Kardashian's gown decades later.
In 2015, she showed up in sequins with Marc Jacobs and famously performed "Believe" inside the gala in 2019.
This year's Costume Art theme was a perfect match for her Burberry outfit, and she called the event "I love to see people expressing themselves and it gives me ideas and encouragement about the generations that are coming up."