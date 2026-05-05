Cher returns to Met Gala wearing Burberry at 79

Cher has attended 4 Met Galas

Cher has attended the Met Gala four times, always making an impact: her bold 1974 look even inspired Kim Kardashian's gown decades later.

In 2015, she showed up in sequins with Marc Jacobs and famously performed "Believe" inside the gala in 2019.

This year's Costume Art theme was a perfect match for her Burberry outfit, and she called the event "I love to see people expressing themselves and it gives me ideas and encouragement about the generations that are coming up."