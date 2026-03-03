Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman arrested for 2nd time

Elijah Blue Allman , the son of singer Cher and her late ex-husband Gregg Allman, has been arrested for the second time in just a few days. The 49-year-old was reportedly arrested on Sunday for allegedly breaking into a home in New Hampshire. He was also charged with two counts of criminal mischief and ordered to be held on preventive detention at his arraignment on Monday.

Incident details Details of the incident The break-in reportedly forced an unnamed woman to hide in a closet, reported TMZ. When the police arrived at the scene, they found Allman smoking a cigarette on a living room couch. Although nothing was stolen from the property, he allegedly caused around $1,700 worth of damage to one door and another $1,000 to a rug after dropping his cigarette on it.

Previous incident Arrested days earlier for alleged assault at prep school Allman's second arrest comes just days after he was arrested for alleged assault and trespassing at St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire, last week. Officers from the Concord Police Department were called to the prep school after reports of a suspect "causing a disturbance and acting belligerently" around 7:00pm. He was then taken to Merrimack County Jail, where he was charged with two counts of simple assault, among other charges.

