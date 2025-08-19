Next Article
Chidambaram announces new film 'Balan' with intriguing 1st look
Chidambaram, who made waves last year with Manjummel Boys, just announced his next movie, Balan.
The first look dropped on Instagram recently, showing a young boy with a wooden stick against a floral backdrop.
The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.
Team behind 'Balan'
Balan will feature a brand-new cast chosen through auditions.
The script is by Jithy Madhavan (of Romancham fame), with music from Sushin Shyam, cinematography by Shyju Khalid, and editing by Vivek Harshan.
No release date yet—so stay tuned!