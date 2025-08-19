Chidambaram announces new film 'Balan' with intriguing 1st look Entertainment Aug 19, 2025

Chidambaram, who made waves last year with Manjummel Boys, just announced his next movie, Balan.

The first look dropped on Instagram recently, showing a young boy with a wooden stick against a floral backdrop.

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.