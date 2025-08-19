Jr NTR's 'Dragon' set costs ₹15cr, reveals new report Entertainment Aug 19, 2025

Jr NTR is gearing up to get back on set for Dragon, his next big film with director Prashanth Neel.

The team had to pause outdoor shooting in Kumta, Karnataka because of bad weather, so they've now shifted to Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

They're even building a massive ₹15 crore house set for the movie's lead character.