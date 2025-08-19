Next Article
Jr NTR's 'Dragon' set costs ₹15cr, reveals new report
Jr NTR is gearing up to get back on set for Dragon, his next big film with director Prashanth Neel.
The team had to pause outdoor shooting in Kumta, Karnataka because of bad weather, so they've now shifted to Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.
They're even building a massive ₹15 crore house set for the movie's lead character.
Filming resumes after Vinayaka Chaturthi
Filming picks up again right after Vinayaka Chaturthi in early September 2025, with a month-long schedule packed with action scenes.
This is the first time Jr NTR and Neel are teaming up—and the plot is still under wraps!