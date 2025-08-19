News: 'Ballad of a Small Player' trailer: Colin Farrell goes all-in
Netflix just released the first trailer for "Ballad of a Small Player," with Colin Farrell playing Lord Doyle—a gambler dodging trouble in Macau thanks to some heavy debts.
The trailer is all about moody, intense scenes: Farrell's character drinks, gambles, and faces off with casino staff, while the lack of dialogue really amps up the tension and highlights Doyle's chaotic lifestyle.
Film heads to select theaters before streaming on Netflix
Directed by Edward Berger and based on Lawrence Osborne's novel, the film follows Doyle as his shady past catches up with him.
Fala Chen plays Dao Ming, a mysterious casino employee with secrets of her own, while Tilda Swinton steps in as Cynthia Blithe, the investigator on his trail.
Alex Jennings rounds out the cast.
You can catch it in select theaters from October 15, 2025—and if you'd rather stream, it lands on Netflix October 29.