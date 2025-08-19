News: 'Ballad of a Small Player' trailer: Colin Farrell goes all-in

Film heads to select theaters before streaming on Netflix

Directed by Edward Berger and based on Lawrence Osborne's novel, the film follows Doyle as his shady past catches up with him.

Fala Chen plays Dao Ming, a mysterious casino employee with secrets of her own, while Tilda Swinton steps in as Cynthia Blithe, the investigator on his trail.

Alex Jennings rounds out the cast.

You can catch it in select theaters from October 15, 2025—and if you'd rather stream, it lands on Netflix October 29.