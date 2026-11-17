Chinapa says 'Roadies' debates with Dhupia intense, Narula more brotherly
Nikhil Chinapa, a longtime Roadies gang leader, shared that his debates with Neha Dhupia can get pretty intense, but both actually enjoy the back-and-forth.
He described their dynamic as passionate but fun, while his bond with Prince Narula feels more like "brothers," where things stay chill and disagreements are rare.
Singha hosts 'Roadies's OGs versus NewGs
This season brings back original gang leaders (OGs) to face off against a new generation team (NewGs), shaking up the usual format.
Hosted by Rannvijay Singha and streaming on Netflix, JioHotstar, and MTV, the show also features Raghu Ram, who Nikhil says adds even more flavor to the mix.