Chinmayi slams Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan for backing MeToo-accused Vairamuthu

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has slammed superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for congratulating veteran poet-lyricist Vairamuthu on his recent Jnanpith Award win. In 2018, Sripaada had accused Vairamuthu of sexual harassment and has continued to amplify similar complaints by several other women. The singer's criticism comes after both Rajinikanth and Haasan publicly praised Vairamuthu's achievement on social media.

Criticism 'Men will never be on our side...': Sripaada In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sripaada questioned the support from senior industry figures. Quoting Haasan's best wishes for the poet, she wrote, "For God's sake, men in such power in cinema transitioning to politics, completely turning a deaf ear to women who come on record to say they were molested by "his uncle-mentor" must remind women who vote that men will never be on our side."

Allegations 'Who cares if multiple women were traumatized?' She further wrote, "The weirdest thing, one of the women in his own party publicly named the Poet. End of the day, men WILL stand by their bros, uncles, dads, friends, mentors. Who cares if multiple women were traumatized? (sic)." Sripaada also reacted to Rajinikanth's congratulatory post for Vairamuthu on X. She tweeted in Tamil: "Ayyyyyyoooo!!! Puriyave puriyaadha??! (Don't understand at all?)."

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Disappointment She also shared a lengthy post about Vairamuthu's alleged crimes In another post, Sripaada said, "In 2018, multiple women of different age groups named one Poet - Lyricist as their molester." "Today the Gnanpith is awarded to the man, after someone like Sri Jayakantan, whose daughter called Vairamuthu out for presenting a forged, fake letter by Sri Jayakanthan 'praising' Vairamuthu."

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Consequences Sripaada spoke about the consequences she faced for speaking out In another post, Sripaada spoke about the consequences she faced for speaking out during the #MeToo movement. She said that several women had spoken out before her, "The collective voices of the women who named him were silenced. I paid a very heavy price; the rest of the women who left their dreams behind weren't half as lucky as I."