Chinmayi supports Arjun after he posts touching tribute to mother Entertainment Feb 06, 2026

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada showed support for Arjun Kapoor after he posted a touching tribute to his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on Instagram.

Sharing old photos, Arjun wrote, "Life's been kinda cruel to me lately but it's ok... I've taken the punches before I'll take em again & still rise...", crediting his mom for teaching him resilience.