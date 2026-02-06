Chinmayi supports Arjun after he posts touching tribute to mother
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada showed support for Arjun Kapoor after he posted a touching tribute to his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on Instagram.
Sharing old photos, Arjun wrote, "Life's been kinda cruel to me lately but it's ok... I've taken the punches before I'll take em again & still rise...", crediting his mom for teaching him resilience.
Arjun's sisters, other celebs, also sent support
Arjun's post got mixed reactions—while some criticized him and mentioned the mockery he faces online, many others stood by him.
His sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, along with celebs like Aparshakti Khurana and Malaika Arora, also sent their support.
Arjun often shares how much he misses her
Mona Shourie Kapoor passed away after battling cancer and health issues.
She was a huge influence in Arjun's life, and he often shares how much he misses her—this year on her birth anniversary (2026), he wrote about how heavy the loss still feels.